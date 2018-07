FLOYD COUNTY, Va. - Authorities seized meth and cash during a drug operation in the parking lot of the Food Lion in Floyd.

On June 25, members of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Virginia State Police, officers detained multiple people in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Chantelle Greenwood, 20, of Christiansburg, was arrested on outstanding warrants from multiple jurisdictions.

Additional charges are pending.

