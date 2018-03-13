One Voice Blacksburg event postponed because of weather

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Parents and students are getting ready for Wednesday's One Day. One March. event and school walkout. It's an event that was started in the Star City and quickly spread across the country.

Because of the snow and conditions on the field where the One Voice Blacksburg event was going to take place, event organizers have announced the event will be postponed until next month. It will now take place on April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shootings and the date of another national school walkout.

While the date has changed, organizers say the message will be the same. Parents and students in the Blacksburg community say they want to show support for families affected by the Majory Stoneman Douglas school shooting, the Columbine attack and those in their own community affected by the April 16 shooting more than a decade ago.

"That's a huge part of what we're hoping to achieve, just to show Parkland some solidarity," said Mindy Quigley, a co-organizer of the One Voice Blacksburg event. "From a community who knows exactly what you're going through, [to let them know] you can be resilient, you can move on and also that we're inspired by them."

The events on April 20 will happen as originally planned with parents and high school students forming a circle of caring on the playing fields between Kipps Elementary School and Blacksburg Middle School. Inside of that human circle is where younger students will gather and play, showing the importance of a safe community.

Virginia Tech students are also organizing a gathering of support the community is invited to attend. That will take place at Henderson Lawn on Saturday, March 24, at 1 p.m.

For more information on both events, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.