MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - An overturned passenger bus is causing a backup on I-81 North in Pulaski County Friday morning.

It happened at mile marker 104.

As of 9:40 a.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a 6-mile backup. There are lane closures but traffic is getting by on the shoulder.

It's not known at this time if there are any injuries.

Strong winds are causing major issues on the roads.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.