Park dedication honors two Christiansburg police officers killed in line of duty

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va.- - Two fallen American heroes were being honored in Christiansburg Wednesday.

Town police and other departments dedicated downtown park in honor of Officers Terry Griffith and Scott Hylton.

Hylton was killed in the line of duty May 9, 2003. Griffith was killed in the line of duty Sept. 18, 1994.

Two monuments were their badge numbers engraved on it are set up as a memorial in the park. Police Chief Mark Sisson said it's meant to be a public reminder of the men who paid the the ultimate sacrifice for their community.

"I remember both were extremely dedicated not just to community but also their family. That's why it's hard because you know personally and you know their families personally. These days are tough. it's tough to remember but at all cost we have to honor them," said Sisson, Christiansburg Police Chief.

The families of both officers attended the dedication.

