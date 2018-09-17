Parking lots in and around Dedmon to close Sunday evening

RADFORD, Va. - At Dedmon Center all parking lots in and around the area will be closed Sunday evening with restricted access.

Due to flooding, all cars must be moved prior to Sunday’s 9 p.m. closure of University Drive.

According to the National Weather Service, the New River is expected to crest about 19.5 feet Monday night.

This is considered moderate flooding, just a half-foot shy of the 20-foot threshold that would move it to major flooding.

Lots FF and Z were previously closed and remain closed.

As the New River crest continues to rise, Radford University encourages everyone to be mindful of road conditions during your travels.

