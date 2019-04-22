People demonstrate against fossil fuels on Earth Day

BLACKSBURG, Va. - There was a local demonstration Monday to oppose fossil fuels.

About 20 people came out in Blacksburg on North Main Street to celebrate Earth Day and voice opposition to companies who invest in fossil fuels, calling for people to divest.

They stood, held signs and chanted for about two hours around midday. Most of them also oppose construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which passes through the New River Valley.

They hope to hold pro-environment protests weekly in the future.

