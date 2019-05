GALAX, Va. - A person walked away unhurt after flipping their car into a creek.

Early Thursday morning, emergency crews found a car on its side in a creek along Poplar Knob Road in Galax.

Galax Fire Department

Firefighters had to use a ladder to remove the person while managing leaking fluids.

The scene was cleared within 20 minutes.

Galax Fire Department

