Pets in Montgomery County looking for love and good homes

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va.- - Several animals are looking for a new loving home just in time for Valentine's Day. The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center is hosting a adoption event next month.



To make sure you find the new love of your life the adoption event is free. It's a partnership with Motor Mile Subaru and sponsored by a grant through Subaru Loves Pets and the ASPCA.

"We are in a position where we can help and I think that's important for us to get out there and do that and extend the reach a little bit," said Michelle Carlson of Shelor Motor Mile.

"So our goal is to help people who may not have that startup fee get the pet that they want and get the pet into a home so we will have such a full shelter. So it's kind of a win-win situation for the people and the animal to find each other," said Marilyn Wheaton at the ACAC.

They're hoping to adopt out more than 20 cats and dogs during the event on Feb. 10 and 11.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.