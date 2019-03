CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - If you're planning to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this weekend, you can get a free ride home.

The Christiansburg Police Department and Help Save the Next Girl are teaming up again to make sure people get home safely.

From 10 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday, your ride will be free with Hooptie Ride.

Both pick-up and drop-off locations have to be within town limits.

Call 540-552-3748 to book a ride.

