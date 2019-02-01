Plenty! food bank in Floyd County helping hundreds of families

FLOYD, Va.- - Rachel Theo-Maurelli and her team usually spend their Fridays unloading boxes of fresh meats, deli and bakery products after a trip to a Food Lion, where they get the food through a program.

This food is needed to help more people visiting the pantry.

"Since the November time frame, we were serving 75 families a week. Now we're serving about 120 families a week," said Theo-Maurelli, assistant director.

The 60 percent increase is due to the closing of another food bank in Floyd County. Plenty! food bank is happy they're able to fill the gap, which is one of the reasons Theo-Maurelli loves her job.

"People come in the door and they were having a really hard time. And so I feel grateful to be able to welcome them in and create a welcoming community space for people to come," said Theo-Maurelli.

There are no income requirements at this particular food bank. If you live in Floyd County and you need food, they want to serve you.

"Some people have a shortage of income on a regular basis and on a fixed income and they can't afford to buy their food. There's some people in those categories. But then there are people in a category who have a very short-term need."



Plenty! served 419 households in January. They are always accepting donations for dry goods and more volunteers to keep serving the community.

