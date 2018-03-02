Police arrest, charge man after shots reportedly fired in Radford Food Lion parking lot

RADFORD, Va. - Police have charged a man in connection with shots being fired outside the Radford Food Lion on Thursday afternoon.

Radford police arrested 21-year-old Kalif Tyrick McNair, of Newport News, on charges of distribution of marijuana, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public place.

He is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Radford City Police Department tip line at 540-731-5040.

A man is in police custody after a report of shots fired in a Food Lion parking lot Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the Food Lion parking lot on Tyler Avenue about 1:20 p.m. in reference to a call that shots may have been fired.

Witnesses said a man involved in the incident was leaving the area.

Officers located him nearby, took him into custody and say they found a firearm near him.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and no other party’s involved have been located.

A dark-colored, four-door sedan was seen by witnesses leaving the area headed toward the interstate but has not been located.

Multiple witnesses are being interviewed and anyone who has additional information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 540-731-3624.

