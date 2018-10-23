Police arrest man, woman accused of selling meth at Budget Inn

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Police have arrested two people accused of distributing meth in Giles County.

On Monday, officers and deputies from Rich Creek, Pembroke, Glen Lyn, and the Giles County Sheriff's Office searched the Budget Inn in Rich Creek for drugs.

Melvin "Beaver" Chapman and Chyanne Neely were both arrested on two felony counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Chapman and Neely are being held without bond at the New River Regional Jail.

