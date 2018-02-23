Police find gun inside Blacksburg High School student's car parked on campus

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Blacksburg police have charged a high school student they say had a gun on school property Friday.

Police found a .22-caliber pistol inside a student's vehicle parked at Blacksburg High School.

This incident occurred during school hours and school officials were present with the school resource officer when the weapon was recovered, according to police.

Police do not believe the student had any intention of using the weapon at the school and no threats were made toward students, faculty or staff of the school.

The student now faces one felony charge of possession of a loaded gun on school property.

The Blacksburg Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.