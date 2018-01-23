Police investigate report of sexual assault at Virginia Tech dorm

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Virginia Tech Police Department is investigating a report of a sexual assault at a dorm.

The alleged assault happened at New Hall West either in the late hours of Friday or the early morning hours of Saturday.

The victim and suspect are both Virginia Tech students and know each other.

The university issued a reminder that the most common type of sexual assault is not by a stranger but by someone the victim knows.

Virginia Tech has detailed information on how to protect yourself and what to do if you are sexually assaulted.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.