BLACKSBURG, Va. - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Blacksburg, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

He was found by officers in the 1600 block of Carlson Drive unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

The man's body was taken to the medical examiner's office and police are investigating the cause of his death.

