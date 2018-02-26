Police investigating after Pulaski toddler dies from heart attack

PULASKI, Va. - A toddler died of a heart attack early Sunday morning in Pulaski, according to police.

At about 4 a.m., the Pulaski Police Department responded to the Meadowview Apartments in reference to a toddler in cardiac arrest.

Officers and EMS personnel attempted to revive the child without success.

Police say the child was sent to the medical examiner.

The investigation is still in preliminary stages and police say no further information will be released until definitive results are obtained.

