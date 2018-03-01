Police investigating, man in custody after possible shots fired in Radford Food Lion parking lot

RADFORD, Va. - A man is in police custody after a report of shots fired in a Food Lion parking lot Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the Food Lion parking lot on Tyler Avenue about 1:20 p.m. in reference to a call that shots may have been fired.

Witnesses said a man involved in the incident was leaving the area.

Officers located him nearby, took him into custody and say they found a firearm near him.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and no other party’s involved have been located.

A dark-colored, four-door sedan was seen by witnesses leaving the area headed toward the interstate but has not been located.

Multiple witnesses are being interviewed and anyone who has additional information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 540-731-3624.

