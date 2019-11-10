Police investigating three separate shots fired reports in Radford

RADFORD, Va. - Radford city police said Sunday morning that they’re investigating three separate overnight reports of shots fired. They listed the times of the incidents as Saturday at 11:10 p.m. through Sunday at 12:30 a.m.

Officers said the incidents were located in the 400 block of Sanford Street, the 1000 block of Carson Street and the 900 block of New River Drive.

Police said that right now it is unknown if the incidents are related.

There was one injury reported related to the incidents but it was not a gunshot wound, officers said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624.

No additional information will be released at this time, police said.

