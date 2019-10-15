Police searching for man who robbed Pulaski BB&T

PULASKI, Va. - Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened at the BB&T bank in Pulaski.

A man came into the bank around noon on Tuesday, police say.

The man demanded an unspecified amount of money, Pulaski police said. The teller gave the man the money, and the man ran away, according to Pulaski police.

The man is described as being white, about 30 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with facial hair, according to Pulaski police.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Lt Hudson with the Pulaski Police Department.

