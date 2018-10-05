Police warn fans to keep an eye out for counterfeit tickets ahead of Notre Dame game

BLACKSBURG, Va. - We're closing in on a big weekend in Blacksburg, and police have a warning for those still trying to see Virginia Tech play Notre Dame game this Saturday --- be wary of counterfeit tickets.

Since the game is sold out, authorities are telling fans Stubhub is the only guaranteed ticket resale market.

If you buy on Facebook, Craigslist, eBay or on the street, the university cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

They haven't come across any fake tickets yet for this weekend, but the university says the Ohio State game a few years ago turned up some bad tickets, and that big games with big names are always a major target for people to try to scam you.

"Any time there's a game that you're knowing that a visiting fan base is going to travel to that our fans are excited about and is sold out, that's a situation where we want to be proactive and let folks know -- buy them from a reputable source, go to stub hub, but if it looks to good to be true it might be," said Pete Moris, Virginia Tech athletics spokesman.

Virginia Tech's ticket office has no way for people to verify the tickets are not duplicates other than scanning them in when you get here.

This is not saying every ticket online is fake. There are plenty of real tickets out there for sale, but fans just have to be careful.

If you plan on scalping tickets on game day, know that is at your own risk as well.

Virginia Tech officials want to make sure it's a safe, fun experience for everyone who comes out.

