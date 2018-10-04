Police warn Virginia Tech fans to beware of counterfeit tickets

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Virginia Tech Police Department is warning Hokies about counterfeit football tickets.

Police are expecting there to be fake tickets flooding the market ahead of Saturday's sold-out game against Notre Dame.

Tips to avoid buying a counterfeit ticket:

- Purchase tickets from official ticketing partners

- Consider doing the ticket transaction at a local police station for an added layer of security

- Examine your tickets closely for irregularities and take extra steps to verify tickets

If you're looking for tickets on the secondary market, you're encouraged to use StubHub.

If you think you may have bought counterfeit tickets, file a police report, contact your credit card company, and submit a complaint with the ticket transaction site.

