Pool unveiled at Mountain Lake Lodge resort

PEMBROKE, Va. - The movie-famous Mountain Lake Lodge in Giles County now has more to offer.

After months of construction, the resort just opened a new pool and hot tub. They will celebrate with a grand opening event they are calling Pool-ooza, which is set for Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30.

The addition of the pool and hot tub was part of a five-year economic plan launched in 2015.

The lodge, built in 1851, is known for being a filming location for the iconic '80s movie "Dirty Dancing." The lodge recently announced that it will host Australian celebrities for a "Dirty Dancing"-themed reality show competition.

If you want to be one of the first people to take a dip in the new amenities, you can book reservations here.

