Protect your identity with free Shred-A-Thon event in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The popular 10 News and Commonwealth Document Management, Inc. Shred-A-Thon is back.

Protect your identity by having your personal information securely shredded at this free event in Christiansburg.

Each of the Commonwealth Document Management trucks can hold about 10,000 lbs. of documents, and there are four trucks on site.

Where?

Schewels Furniture at 1055 Peppers Ferry Road in Christiansburg

When?

Monday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Why not shred at home?

While you certainly can shred your documents at home, getting them shredded professionally is more secure. When you shred at home, you still run the risk of someone going through your trash.

What happens to the documents once they're shredded?

Commonwealth Document Management, Inc. takes them back to their facility in Danville, where the shredded paper is baled into 1,500 lb. bales. It's all recycled and goes back to the paper mill, where they use it to make tissue paper.

Is there a limit to how much I can drop off?

Yes, there is a 10-box limit.

Should I put my papers in boxes or bags?

Either is OK, but boxes are preferred.

Do I have to remove staples?

No.

Will there be another Shred-A-Thon if I miss this one?

Yes, there is another one scheduled for April 30 at the Schewels in Roanoke, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

