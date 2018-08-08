Pulaski announces new businesses in downtown

PULASKI, Va. - The town of Pulaski announced two new businesses opening on West Main Street.

Stakeholders took a tour of the spaces that Crescent City Cafe and Next Generation Virtual Reality Experience Center will call home.

The new businesses will be part of the West Main development as an effort to drive economic growth.

"This is going to be really the first project on Main Street to begin the revitalization of the downtown," said Steve Critchfield, primary investor of West Main. "There's been a lot of good work in the peripheries, the ballpark, the hotel, but not really much has been done on Main Street."

Construction is set to begin this fall and be completed by Spring 2019.

