Pulaski Church of God rebuilding after fire destroys sanctuary

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - The Pulaski Church of God is getting ready to break ground on a new sanctuary and children's worship area, more than a year after a fire destroyed it.

The fire destroyed the building quickly once it started in the back of the sanctuary in January 2017. Winds made fighting the fire difficult.

Since then, the congregation has adopted the mantra "rejoice, rise and rebuild" as they move forward with plans for the new sanctuary.

The congregation hopes the new building is ready in time for the church's 100-year anniversary in fall of 2019.

The church will break ground July first.

