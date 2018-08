PULASKI, Va. - A southwest Virginia county is offering a reward for information about vandalism at a local park.

Pulaski County is giving $1,500 to anyone with information leading to an arrest of the person or persons responsible for breaking the backboard of a basketball hoop at Draper Community Park.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call 540-980-7705.

