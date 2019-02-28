Pulaski County receives $10,000 grant for '50 Years of Love' project

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - Pulaski County is where the love is.

County leaders announced Thursday that it received a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation's "50 Years of Love" grant fund.

This grant will go toward Pulaski's "Where's the Love" promotion, in which it will highlight 50 years of Pulaski's outdoor recreation, history and sports. The county has partnered with local businesses, such as Al's on First, Claytor Lake State Park, Draper Village, Mountain 2 Island Paddleboard Company and Pulaski Yankees, to spotlight the county's tourism.

The "Virginia is for Lovers" brand is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Even 50 years after its creation, "Virginia is for Lovers" continues to be one of the most recognizable tourism slogans. In honor, VTC has awarded $300,000 to 30 tourism marketing programs across the state to help increase visitation and revenue.

Pulaski County's "Where's the Love" promotion will kick off May 24 with an outdoor expo at Claytor Lake.

