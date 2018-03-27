Pulaski County School Board vote will mean fewer makeup days

Ferre' Dollar/CNN

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - Pulaski County schools will have to make up fewer school days due to a school board vote.

At its meeting Monday night, the Pulaski County School Board voted to change from the 180 instructional day calendar to a 990 instructional hours calendar.

This means that Pulaski County schools currently have to make up three additional school days instead of eight since March 16 had already been converted to an instructional day.

The following calendar changes were approved to make up the hours that have been missed due to delays and cancellations:

*Thursday, May 24 will now be a full instructional day.

*Friday, May 25 will now be a full instructional day.

*Tuesday, May 29 will now be a full instructional day.

*Wednesday, May 30 will now be a 2-hour early release instructional day

*Thursday, May 31 and Friday, June 1 will now be teacher work days.

There will be no changes to spring break.

The SOL schedule will be pushed back.

Graduation for the high school will still be May 25.

Additional instructional time or days will need to be added to the school calendar if there are more school delays or cancellations.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.