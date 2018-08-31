Pulaski County School closing 2 hours early Friday

PULASKI, Va. - Pulaski County Schools will close two hours early Friday because of extreme heat and humidity in middle school classrooms.

The school system provided an explanation as to why the early dismissals are happening on facebook.

We understand that there are many people who question these decisions and do apologize for the inconvenience that these early releases cause to families. Unfortunately, the extremely hot days followed by the warm and humid conditions through the nights mean that a large portion of our students arrive each morning to classrooms where temperatures are already in the 82-85 degree range. As you can imagine, things get more uncomfortable once 25 students are in the room and the temperatures increase throughout the day. Fortunately, we are making solid progress with the construction of Pulaski County Middle School, so the days of early dismissals for heat will soon be a thing of the past for students in Pulaski County. -Pulask County Public Schools Facebook page

