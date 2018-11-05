Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in the running for K9 program grant

Photo of Arley. Courtesy of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to boost its K9 program.

The sheriff's office is in the running for an Aftermath K9 grant.

If awarded, the grant would allow the office to enhance the program with training and equipment.

Votes by the public determine the winner, and eight Aftermath K9 grants will be handed out across the country.

Currently, the Pulaski County Sheriffs Office has two K9 officers Arley, a bloodhound and Zeus, a lab.

The first place winner will receive $5,000, second place will receive $4,000, third will receive $3,000, fourth place will receive $2,000, fifth place will receive $1,000 and sixth to eighth place will receive $500 each.

Officers hope the community will cast their votes and show their support for a growing program.

"Any money that we can get to support our program is beneficial to us. Budgeting is tight so any money that we are awarded we would greatly appreciate," said Lt. Kayla Stultz from Pulaski County Sheriffs Office.

Voting ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. on their website and also on their Instagram page, @AftermathK9Grant. You can at each location once every 12 hours.

Winners will be announced on November 7.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.