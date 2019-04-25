Pulaski County Sheriff's Office looking for 'Gamer Gary' and 'Getaway Gertrude'

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - As many in the community know, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office likes to get creative — and a little tongue-in-cheek — to find shoplifters. On this week's "Theft Thursdays," the department is seeking help identifying a man and woman who deputies say "freegifted" an HP Pavillion gaming computer.

The man and woman, who the sheriff's office dubbed as "Gamer Gary" and "Getaway Gertrude," apparently loaded up a car with stolen women's clothes, a gaming computer, and other items.

They drove off in what the department describes as a dark-colored, mid-size car with shiny rims.

The man, "sporting the eternally cool look of turning your hat around backwards while wearing sunglasses," did a dry run the day before, according to the post. He decided to come back the next day wearing an orange jacket, "because bright colored clothing never stands out."

If you recognize either of them, you're asked to call the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.