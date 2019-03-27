Pulaski County teachers, support staff one step closer to getting a raise

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - Teachers and support staff are one step closer to getting a raise in Pulaski County.

The school board called a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on the plan.

The Pulaski County School Board joins a number of other school boards across southwest Virginia making one thing clear: Hiring is becoming more competitive and staff needs to be paid more. If it doesn't happen, the students are going to suffer.

It's budget season for schools across the commonwealth and teacher pay remains at the top of the list. There's good news for Pulaski County families. The school division is asking for $1.5 million more this year, and more than a million of it would go to teachers getting a raise of about three percent.

"In this day and time, there's teacher shortages and because of that, Pulaski County is competing with other school divisions of course to attract quality teachers and to attract those teachers, you have to pay them," said Timmy Hurst, Pulaski County School Board Chairman.

The school board also approved its new staff-student relationship policy, which sets boundaries on social media and texting, among other considerations. The move comes after a former English teacher at the high school was busted for sex crimes that happened two years ago.

The school board will submit its budget to the county board of supervisors for approval. The chairman says he hopes it will receive a favorable response.

