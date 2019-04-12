Pulaski County wants parents to weigh in on tough budget decisions

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - Pulaski County may have to make some tough decisions about the school budget.

School leaders say the budget they gave to the board of supervisors includes a 3 percent pay raise for employees and the addition of five security officers for elementary schools.

They want parents and community members to weigh in on what should be cut if they don't get money.

There's a one-question survey that you can answer here. Choices include reducing or eliminating raises for all employees, cutting teachers and staff, or changing the request for school security officers.

They plan to share the results with the school board on Tuesday.

