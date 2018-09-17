Pulaski infant taken to hospital after possible overdose, police say

PULASKI, Va. - A baby in Pulaski was sent to the hospital after showing signs of a possible overdose from narcotics, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

Police received a call around 2 p.m. on Saturday about an infant who had possibly ingested a narcotic.

When police arrived, they say that the infant was responsive and not showing any symptoms. However, a few minutes later the infant began to show symptoms of an overdose.

The infant was taken to Lewis Gale Hospital in Pulaski and later transferred to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for additional treatment.

Police say the infant was released from the hospital on Sunday.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to police.

