Pulaski man charged with assaulting police officers, jumping into vehicles

PULASKI, Va. - A Pulaski man is charged with assaulting two police officers after attempting to get into several people's cars while they were driving on Washington Avenue.

Around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report that a man was trying to get into vehicles near the train station. Police say the man succeeded in getting into the back of a pickup truck but soon jumped out. He then entered another vehicle, according to police.

An officer arrived and tried to get the man out of the car. The man then attacked the officer, hitting him on the head and body, according to the police chief. A retired Pulaski County deputy and a Pulaski County Animal Control officer saw the incident and helped the officer until backup could arrive.

Police say the man continued to assault the officers and resisted arrest until he was finally subdued and put into physical restraints.

Two police officers have minor injuries from the incident. One of them is being examined at the Pulaski LewisGale Hospital.

The man was taken to the hospital as well.

Police have identified the man as 30-year-old Andrew P. Hatmaker. He is charged with five counts of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, tampering with a vehicle, possession of marijuana, and public intoxication.

Hatmaker is still in the hospital. It's not clear how badly he is hurt.



