Pulaski on Main reopens

PULASKI, Va..- - An organization wants to make downtown Pulaski the centerpiece of the town once again.

Pulaski on Main is back open, to provide support services for downtown businesses and encourage small business development. Organization leaders said downtown was the place to be before the economy took a turn.

"We come down here and the place was a bustling. I mean, this was the place to be. Everyone came to Pulaski. There's no reason we can't do that again," said Cathy Hanks, Pulaski on Main.

"It's really important to bring the activity back to downtown and the best way to do that is by supporting our small businesses," said Catherine Van Noy, Pulaski on Main.

In an effort to bring people downtown, this Saturday is the first Music and Merchants Street Fair on Main Street.

There are 55 businesses downtown.



