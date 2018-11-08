Pulaski police arrest man wanted in Florida murder, armed robbery

PULASKI, Va. - Pulaski police have arrested a man who was wanted in a Florida homicide case.

Police first received word on Tuesday that 22-year-old Florida resident Travis S. Bradley may be in Pulaski. The next day, police saw a man matching Bradley's description while they were responding to a disturbance call at the Craig Street Apartments.

Police say the man gave them false information but it was confirmed later that he was, in fact, Bradley.

Police then arrested Bradley, who is charged with first-degree felony murder, attempted robbery with a firearm while inflicting death, second-degree felony murder with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and grand theft.

Bradley is at the New River Regional Jail awaiting extradition to Florida.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.