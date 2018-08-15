Pulaski shooting range withdrawals expansion petition

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - A Pulaski County shooting range is putting expansion plans on hold.

The owner applied for a special use permit to make the range a private membership skeet club, and to allow college teams to practice.

Barry Moore Jr. owns a shotgun range that sits on his family's land off Miller Owens Road.

The issue was supposed to go before the planning commission last night, but the petition was withdrawn due to opposition from neighbors who were concerned for their safety and the increase in noise.

