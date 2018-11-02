Pulaski woman charged after young child hospitalized for possible overdose

PULASKI, Va. - A Pulaski woman is charged with felony child abuse and neglect after a young child was taken to the hospital for a possible overdose.

Pulaski police responded to the situation at a home on 5th Street NE just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The child was immediately taken to LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski for treatment and monitoring. The child had possibly overdosed on the caretaker's medication and is expected to make a recovery.

Roberta Marie Edwards, 53, is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.



