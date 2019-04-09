Pulaski Yankees first-ever 5K race to take place June 1

PULASKI, Va - The Pulaski Yankees are encouraging people to get up and move.

The first ever Pulaski Yankees 5K will take place Saturday, June 1 at Calfee Park.

It cost $25 to run the race and the registration fee also covers a race T-shirt and ticket to the Yankees game on June 23.

Registration is now open online at pulaskiyankees.net or in person at the team offices at Calfee Park.

In order to be guaranteed a T-shirt, participants must register by May 15.

Those who register the day of the race will have to pay $30 to run.

Following the 5K, runners and nonrunners alike can enjoy a ballpark play day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with family-friendly activities and tours of the newly renovated areas of the park.

“This will be our first big event to kick off the 2019 season and we think the community will really enjoy this day at the ballpark," said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh.

The Yankees home opener is set for Friday, June 21, against the Bluefield Blue Jays.

Individual game tickets for the season will go on sale on April 18 at 9 a.m.

