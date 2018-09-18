Racing set to return to Motor Mile Speedway

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - Race fans rejoice as racing will return to the Motor Mile Speedway.

The New River Valley short track will soon be unveiling its 2019 calendar of events, which will feature a 10-date race schedule in addition to its slate of anticipated special events, according to officials with the Speedway.

Motor Mile Speedway officials have contacted NASCAR about renewing its sanctioning agreement for the 2019 season.

Alongside the late-model headliners, support divisions competing next season include Limited Sportsman, Super Street, MOD-4 and UCAR.

“I have been impressed by the persistence of the racers,” explained Motor Mile Speedway and Dragway owner David Hagan. “While the concerns that led to the suspension of our racing program in 2018 were justified, assurances of racer and fan support have persuaded me to move forward for 2019."

The decision to revitalize racing at the Speedway follows a pair of exploratory meetings between track ownership and race teams.

“Many changes will be coming. For instance, a soft-sided, six-pack-sized cooler will be allowed for race events. We will be implementing a no-smoking policy, although the speedway and dragway will each have one designated smoking area. Ultimately, our mission in 2019 will be to improve the family experience,” said Hagan.

More details on Motor Mile Speedway’s 2019 schedule are forthcoming.

Officials with the track had announced in November that it would not renew its sanction with NASCAR for the new racing season, thus ending what had been a tradition in Pulaski County since the 1980s.

At the time, track officials cited dwindling attendance numbers as the reason behind the decision.

