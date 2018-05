RADFORD, Va. - The City of Radford's 911 dispatch center is currently down, including the non-emergency line.

If you have an emergency please call 540-577-6757, or the Radford Fire Dept at 540-731-3617.

You can also contact RUPD at 540-831-5500 or Pulaski County at 540-980-7800 and they will contact Radford.

