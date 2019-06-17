Radford Army Ammunition Plant fined more than $83,000 in wake of 2018 fatal fire

RADFORD, Va. - The Radford Army Ammunition Plant paid OSHA more than $83,000 for safety issues found after a fatal fire in 2018.

After the fire, the plant was inspected by OSHA.

OSHA's report lists 10 different violations found at the plant.

All of those violations are classified as serious, although in the agreement the plant reached with OSHA, two of the citations were reclassified and one was deleted.

The plant was initially fined over $112,000, but when the plant settled with OSHA, the amount was reduced to a little over $83,000.

The citations cover a wide range of safety hazards, including holes uncovered through which people could fall.

The two citations that were reclassified were for protective equipment not being worn when potentially deadly hazards were encountered and for the employer not identifying and evaluating respiratory hazards.

Last week, there was another fire at the plant.

On Monday, 10 News reached out to OSHA for a comment on the report and to see if last week's fire is under investigation.

OSHA declined to comment.

