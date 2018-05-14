Radford City Schools; former employee embezzled more than $250,000 before death

RADFORD, Va. - Virginia State Police have closed the investigation into a Radford City Schools cafeteria employee who they say embezzled and spent more than a quarter of a million dollars of taxpayer money.

Investigators say after the 2017 death of Lenora Williams, the longtime director of food services, it suddenly became evident that taxpayer money had been used to make hundreds of unauthorized purchases from an account controlled and supervised by Williams.

A report released this morning reveals the following banking activity over the past 10 years: $173,366.74 in unapproved charges on a debit card from the account, $11,804.84 in unapproved checks written from the account, and $76,123.66 missing from cafeteria money deposits. Police say the grand total is $261,295.24 in Radford City School money embezzled by Williams.

Debit card receipts included expenses Williams incurred at Amazon, Shentel, Walmart, Kroger, multiple restaurants, gasoline, resorts and even payments for Radford City utilities and taxes. Investigators say methods of embezzlement included falsified audit reports, money taken from student meal plan accounts and inflated numbers for the free and reduced lunch program.

Police say they believe the decade-long theft could have been prevented. Radford City Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak says on top of negligent record management, lackadaisical security measures and careless accounting efforts, that a warning was also disregarded.

In a report, he reveals that unusual gifts and expenditures by Williams in 2010 led to an environment where the cafeteria staff members felt uncomfortable making a report. He says one employee stepped up to blow the whistle. In 2010, several school administrators had a meeting with cafeteria staff and learned that Williams might be mismanaging money and engaging in improper spending habits. The concern was dismissed and police were never contacted.

Rehak says it appears that most of the embezzlement happened in the seven years since the meeting.

He also reports that Williams had incriminating monthly bank records sent directly to the Radford City School Board Office, where the mail was unopened and routed to her.

Rehak says he is duty-bound to share the information that he believes citizens have a right to know. He says she also shares in the responsibility to protect public money and would have prosecuted the crimes.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity is encouraged to contact police or submit a tip.

