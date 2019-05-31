Radford City Schools kicks off free summer lunch program

RADFORD, Va. - Radford City Schools will keep providing free lunches to kids who need them even though school is out.

The school district will kick off its summer meals program with a free dinner at Belle Heth Elementary School on Thursday night. The district has also converted an old Radford Transportation bus so it can deliver books and food to different neighborhoods.

Radford City Schools Superintendent Rob Graham says about half of Radford's students are on free or reduced lunch, which is twice as many as there were a decade ago. He says the district is committed to keeping its students' minds and stomachs full.

"I think it's just a wonderful thing for everybody," said Graham. "It's nice for us because we continue to see the students, and it's nice for the community because it provides a service that is important. It's really a win-win for everybody."

The school district will serve breakfast and lunch at most Radford schools from Monday through Thursday beginning June 10.

