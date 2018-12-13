Radford City Schools launching app to help protect students

RADFORD, Va. - Students in Radford will soon have a new tool to help keep schools safe.

The district has enrolled with the STOPit app. It allows students to safely and anonymously report anything of concern to school officials, from cyberbullying to threats of violence or self-harm.

They can submit reports containing text, photos or video.

“Hopefully to help cut back on bullying, that students will feel more comfortable about reporting it and also, if we can prevent something major happening, really bad," said Dana Ratcliffe, director of information technology and communications for Radford City Schools.

STOPit is used in schools and workplaces around the world, but Radford is one of only two districts in the commonwealth using it.

School officials are introducing some students to the app next week and will officially roll it out in January.

