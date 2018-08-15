Radford city schools return from summer break with additional recess time due to new law

RADFORD,Va. - Today is Radford students' first day back from summer break.

Darlene Lane is a fourth-grade teacher at Belle Heth Elementary School and has been teaching for 29 years.

Lane tries to take breaks with her students every 30 minutes because, she says, it makes a difference with her instructional time.

“I do believe it helps them retain information and helps them focus more in the classroom at the time they are there,” said Lane.

The new recess law that took effect in July allows school boards to include unstructured recreational time that is intended to develop teamwork, social skills and overall physical fitness.

“That new law in effect is really allowing our teachers to have more autonomy on what the students are doing throughout the day,” said Rob Graham, superintendent for Radford City Schools.

Graham says more time at recess shouldn't impact student learning.

“If their children need a break and that will help them, then they are more than welcome to go outside or have an inside recess. If they feel like they need to protect that time and provide more instruction, then they are welcomed to do that,” said Graham.

Lane says different students have different needs, and she's glad to be able to make that call.

“(We will have recess) definitely once a day, and like I said we will do brain breaks in the room and if possible we will incorporate two times,” said Lane.

