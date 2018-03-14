Radford University fans celebrate after big victory in NCAA Tournament

RADFORD, Va. - It was a huge night for Highlander fans as Radford University took home a victory in the NCAA Tournament. This was just the third time Radford has made it to the tournament.

All eyes were on Radford on Tuesday as the basketball team hit the national stage, facing off against LIU Brooklyn in the NCAA Tournament. Tim Blassingame is a former Radford University basketball player. He played from 1986 to 1990 and now, more than 20 years later, he is happy to cheer on the new guys.

"As a former player, being on the national stage is all about pride, Radford University pride," said Blassingame.

From a campus watch party to downtown at Sharkey's, Radford fans of all ages turned out hoping the team would make history with a win.

"It's just great for the school, all the energy and all the support. It's good not only for the players but for the school in general. It's a big moment," said Keenan Winston, a Radford University freshman.

"It's awesome. This is a great atmosphere. They haven't been there in nine years so it's just really cool to see the community come out and watch the team play," said Steven Reese, a Radford alumni.

For Amelia Reynolds, a Radford student from the U.K., the night was exciting and eye-opening.

"It's amazing. I mean, there's nothing really like this in the U.K. We're all just supporting the same team and you can just feel everyone so excited to watch Radford," said Reynolds.

As the minutes ticked down and then the seconds, Radford was leading. And then, as the crowd went wild, Radford took home a huge and historic win with a score of 71-61.

Radford will face Villanova later this week.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.