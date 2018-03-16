Radford fans celebrate team, despite loss in NCAA Tournament

RADFORD, Va. - After its historic win over LIU-Brooklyn, Radford University took on Villanova on Thursday night.

Radford fans of all ages filled Sharkey's to watch the game and support their team. This is just the third time Radford has made it to the NCAA Tournament.

The atmosphere at Sharkey's was intense as the Highlanders fought hard for their spot in the tournament. Students said that, even though the end of the game wasn't what they wanted, they were just happy to have a team in the tournament.

"It's very exciting. It's very alive right now. As you can see, we've got fans all over the place going crazy and it's a great feeling," said Francis Allocca, a Radford University student.

Radford lost 87 to 61.



