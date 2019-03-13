Radford infant dies after hospitalization last month, police say

RADFORD, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a Radford infant died after being hospitalized last month, according to to the Radford Police Department.

Officers and city fire and rescue crews responded to the 600 block of 11th Street after they received a 911 call for an infant that was not breathing on February 28.

The infant was immediately taken to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center after first responders arrived, and was later taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

On March 7, officers were told that the infant had died. An autopsy was performed by the Western Virginia Medical Examiner's Office.

This incident is under investigation by the Radford City Police Department and Radford City Department of Social Services.

